Cindy was married to Robert C. Adams for 52 years, her one and only love beginning when she was 14 years old. Robert predeceased her on Nov. 30, 2012. Cynthia was the daughter of Edward and Doris (Heath) Hunkins.



Together they had two children whom she loved more than anything in this world, Kelly Ann who is married to Steven D. Hudon, who Cindy loved as a son, and Robert C. Adams Jr., who is married to Martine Lockerman.



She also leaves five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Brandon, Connor and Steven; three great-grandsons, Matthew Robert Koenig, Brady Allen Walton and Andrew Wallace Hudon; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Kelly Hudon; and her beloved dog "Buster".



Cindy had a sister, Virginia (predeceased) and husband Arthur Dupont; a brother, Robert Hunkins and wife Gerrie; a sister-in-law, Barbara and husband Joseph Hayes (predeceased); a brother-in-law, Donald Adams; many aunts cousins and extended family.



Cindy lived in Manchester all of her life and attended local schools. The majority of her working life was in the electronics field. She had worked for RCL Electronics, Sanders, BAE, and Insight Technology until her retirement.



Cindy's family was always the most important thing to her. Her children were her purpose, and her grandchildren added to that purpose.



She was an avid book reader and always had a book in her hands. She and her husband enjoyed many happy vacations to the Caribbean, Alaska, Las Vegas, and Foxwoods. They also spent many summers at Salisbury and Hampton Beach with great friends.



SERVICES: Per her wishes, there are no public calling hours. It will be a forever prayer etched in her soul that her granddaughter KDK find recovery from her addiction and finally come home to her family who misses her so much.



Donations may be made to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, NH 03102 or to HOPE for NH Recovery, 267 Wilson St, Manchester, NH 03103.



