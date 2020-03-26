Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Cynthia Ann Foley, 62, of Hooksett, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in her home after enduring years of pain from various medical conditions.



Born in Newton, Mass., on April 26, 1957, she was raised in Weare.



She attended Weare schools and excelled in all sports with her "must win" attitude. She played center on the high school basketball team and surpassed the 1,000-point threshold in her senior year.



Cindy was always community-spirited and had a love for kids. You could find her at Horace Lake giving swimming lessons to all ages from toddlers to the middle-aged. She was also a certified CPR instructor and a volunteer for the town of Weare Fire and Rescue. Her entrance into the medical field began as a candy-striper for Grasmere Nursing Facility in Goffstown. She was known about town for her widely recognized license plate BPLADY (bed pan).



She worked at the state mental hospital and took advantage of the schooling benefit and earned her nursing degree. After the state hospital she worked for New England College Women's Health Clinic and finally Spaulding Youth Center working with the kids.



Never one to stop when the kids were in need, the Special Olympics was her favorite. Cindy couldn't wait for that time of year. Her pastimes were trout fishing, gardening, hiking and the ocean. Last year, she went on a family cruise and fulfilled a dream of swimming with the dolphins in the Bahamas.



Family members include her mother, Joanne Foley of Hooksett; her brother, John Foley of Manchester; and many friends and, of course, the kids.



SERVICES: There are no services.



Her family will release her cremated remains into the ocean where she can once again swim with the dolphins.



Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics of New Hampshire, 650 Elm St., Suite #200, Manchester, N.H. 03101.



To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com

