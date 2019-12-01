Cynthia A. Sweeney of Merrimack, NH was called home by a higher power on November 25th, 2019. Cynthia was born in Salem, MA on September 2, 1948, daughter of the late Rosebelle (Morin) and James E. Sweeney of Salem.
Following her education in Salem and graduation from North Shore Community College in Beverly, MA, she worked at Gloucester Engineering Co. in Gloucester for two years before embarking on her career as administrator of the Essex Regional Retirement System of Essex County, having retired from there in October of 2009 after many years of rewarding service with the public employees of Essex County.
In 2009, upon retirement, she married Charles Hill, Jr. and relocated to Merrimack NH. They spent many happy years, the most among them their summers at Sandy Beach Resort in Contoocook, NH with their good friends.
In addition to Charles, she is survived by her son, Kevin Barkhouse of Gloucester, MA; sister, Patricia A. Sweeney of Boynton Beach, Florida, and two nieces, Kathie Rodriques Stasinos of Highland Beach, Florida and Karen Rodriques Zelle of Palm Coast, Florida.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Norval (Butch) Barkhouse in 2007.
A memorial service will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack NH on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 11 AM, following an hour of visitation from 10 - 11 AM.
The family would like to request that in place of flowers to please make a charitable donation to either Home, Health & Hospice Care, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH 03054 (www.hhhc.org) or the Bedford Animal Rescue League, 545 NH-101, Bedford, NH 03110 (www.rescueleague.org)
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019