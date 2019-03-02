Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Cooper-Beauchemin. View Sign

Cynthia Cooper-Beauchemin, of St. Peter, MN, died at home in her sleep Saturday, February 9, 2019 at age 81. Cynthia was born in Henniker, NH in August 1937 to Paul Morgan Cooper and Eleanor Gladys (Coulter) Cooper, both deceased. She was the middle child, raised in NH with her two older sisters and two younger brothers. She travelled around the South in her 20s and came back to NH in her 30s, where she had and raised her daughter, Thia. While in the South, she became a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and planted a church in NH upon her return. She worked as a housekeeper at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH for 20 years, retiring at 62. At age 70, she married her neighbor, Daniel Beauchemin. In her last months, she moved to MN to live near her daughter, taking her first flight in 30 years and loving every minute of it. She would liked to be remembered for her love of Jesus and for sharing Jesus' love with as many people as possible. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Beauchemin of NH, her daughter Thia Cooper of MN, her sister Durean (Cooper) Caron, FL, and her brothers David Cooper, FL and Larry Cooper, NH. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Marvis (Cooper) Lipton.







A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 PM at the Church of God, 230 Mooresville Road, in Manchester, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New Horizons, 199 Manchester Street in Manchester.

Funeral Home Mankato Mortuary

1001 N. Riverfront Dr.

Mankato , MN 56001

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 2, 2019

