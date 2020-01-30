|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
|
Calling hours
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|
Service
View Map
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
|
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
GOFFSTOWN - Cynthia J. "CJ" Warren, 63, of Goffstown, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Elliot Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends.
Born in West Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 14, 1956, she was the daughter of Francis and Beverly (Parkyn) Dean. She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and earned her BA in psychology from the University of South Carolina.
CJ worked for many years at Manchester Mental Health Center. She then worked at Lakes Region Mental Health Center as Chief Information Officer for the last eight years.
CJ enjoyed gardening, reading, playing golf, and family time spent in the pool. She also loved going to Boston Red Sox games. CJ was very gentle, calming and kind and she had a strong love for animals. Above all else, she will be remembered as a caring and loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.
Surviving family members include her mother, Beverly Dean of Virginia; her partner and wife of 32 years, Kathleen Kammer of Goffstown; her sister, Pamela Leathers and husband Charles of Virginia; and her brother, Michael Dean and wife Rhonda of Dover.
She was predeceased by her father, Francis Dean, and one brother, Grant Warren in 2018.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284; Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102; or Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Attn: Development Center, 40 Beacon St., East, Laconia, N.H. 03246.
To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 30, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|