Cynthia J. "CJ" Warren (1956 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "CJ, you will be missed at LRMHC. You fought this battle..."
    - Kim Bruneau
  • "It was a pleasure to know and work with CJ. She will be..."
    - Sue Ellen Seamon
  • "Robert Aitcheson"
    - Robert Aitcheson
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
Service Information
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
Obituary
GOFFSTOWN - Cynthia J. "CJ" Warren, 63, of Goffstown, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Elliot Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in West Springfield, Mass., on Sept. 14, 1956, she was the daughter of Francis and Beverly (Parkyn) Dean. She was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and earned her BA in psychology from the University of South Carolina.

CJ worked for many years at Manchester Mental Health Center. She then worked at Lakes Region Mental Health Center as Chief Information Officer for the last eight years.

CJ enjoyed gardening, reading, playing golf, and family time spent in the pool. She also loved going to Boston Red Sox games. CJ was very gentle, calming and kind and she had a strong love for animals. Above all else, she will be remembered as a caring and loving daughter, wife, sister, aunt, and friend.

Surviving family members include her mother, Beverly Dean of Virginia; her partner and wife of 32 years, Kathleen Kammer of Goffstown; her sister, Pamela Leathers and husband Charles of Virginia; and her brother, Michael Dean and wife Rhonda of Dover.

She was predeceased by her father, Francis Dean, and one brother, Grant Warren in 2018.

SERVICES: Calling hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Service of Remembrance beginning promptly at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass. 02284; Friends of Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102; or Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Attn: Development Center, 40 Beacon St., East, Laconia, N.H. 03246.

To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 30, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Manchester, NH   603-625-6951
