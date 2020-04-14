Cynthia L. Griffin, RN, 61, of Berlin, died on April 10, 2020. She was born in St. Johnsbury, VT on April 17, 1958 the daughter of Frederick and Ferne (Arthur) Brown. She was raised in Monroe, NH and graduated St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1976 and the Concord Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years at Littleton Hospital, North Country Home Health and Coos County Family Health Services. She was a member of Holy Family Parish.
Family includeds her husband Steven Griffin of Berlin; son Nicholas Griffin and fiance Shelby Barney of Gorham; and mother Ferne Young of Berlin, formerly of Monroe, NH.
Due to the current restrictions, the Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11am on the Good Shepherd Facebook page or online at www.berlingorhamcatholics.org. Donations in her memory may be made to the Conway Area Humane Society. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2020