MANCHESTER -- Cynthia L. Pires of Manchester, N.H. passed away in her home on December 17th, 2019. She lost her battle to lung cancer and C.O.P.D. She was 62 years old. She was born in Chicopee, MA, April 5, 1957 to Roger and Constance Moreau, both deceased.
She is survived by her daughter Jessica Pires of Taunton, MA, her sister Sandie Moriarty and her partner Donna DiBella of Braintree, MA, her godchild Ryan Moriarty of Newton, MA, her life partner Brian Flickinger of Manchester, N.H. and Brian's mother Beverly Flickinger also of N.H.
Services: There will be a Memorial Service in honor of Cynthia on January 5th, 2020 at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, N.H. Memorial gathering will be from 5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. followed by the Memorial Service from 6:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. All who knew Cynthia are welcome.
To view Cynthia's online tribute or leave a message for the family, visit www.Phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 3, 2020