LEE - Cindy Leigh Jupp-Jones, 60, of Lee, passed away in the early hours of Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by family.



Born on Sept. 4, 1958, in New Orleans, La., she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Tyler) Jupp and Garrett Jupp. Cindy's father Garrett was in nation-wide sales and moved the family several times around the United States before finally settling in Milford. One constant in her early years were the summers she spent with her extended family on Cape Cod. It was there that she formed her close bonds with her two brothers, sharing their love of the ocean, beaches and sailing.



In 1977, she graduated from Milford Area High School. She worked for several years to pay her way through college. Cindy attended the University of New Hampshire to pursue her love of photography and storytelling and earned her bachelor's degree in communications and a minor in art in 1985.



Cindy's adventurous nature, incredible work ethic and visual aesthetic helped her begin and sustain an award-winning career in television that opened doors to the world. Early in her career, Cindy met and fell in love with her life-partner Scott Jones and established a relationship that blurred the lines of work and family for the next 30 years. Cindy and Scott's love of adventure never wavered even with the births of their daughter Addison and son Tyler. The family traveled, hiked, sailed or skied every opportunity they had, often combined with family and friends.



Cindy will always be remembered for her engaging smile, devotion to her children, desire and enthusiasm to share and a gift to make every moment special. She had a remarkable ability to make friends easily and maintain those close bonds over time and distance. Even during her last two years of living with her illness, her smile was a blessed and reassuring gift to us all.



Family members include her husband, Scott; her daughter, Addison; her son, Tyler; her brothers, Tim Jupp and wife Chris, and Tyler Jupp and wife Heidi, her nieces, Mylie Jupp and Kara Belinsky; her nephews, Josh Belinsky, Reed, Nathan and Peter Jupp; her aunt, Audrey Van Horne; her uncle, Bill Jupp; and many other beloved relatives in Seattle and across the country.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne Point State Park, 570 Ocean Blvd., Rye.



In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider honoring Cindy with a gift to a scholarship we have set up in her name at UNH to help students interested in her field to pay for college. Our goal is to raise $50k in order to make this an endowment that will help students for many years to come. Donations may be sent to UNH Foundation c/o The Cindy Jupp-Jones Memorial Fund for the UNH Department of Communication, 9 Edgewood Road, Durham, N.H. 03824 or make the gift online at



