Cynthia "Chicken" (Jewett) Martin
1928 - 2020
Cynthia "Chicken" (Jewett) Martin, 92, of Belknap County Nursing Home, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Mrs. Martin was born in Milford, NH on April 24, 1928 the daughter of Edwin O. and Agnes (Converse) Jewett. She graduated from Milford High School.

Cynthia and her late husband, Frank A. Martin, who died in 1989, owned and operated a farm in Amherst, NH until 1967 and then farmed in Danbury. They moved to Grafton, NH in 1987. She lived in Goffstown and then Statesville, NC for 13 years before moving to Belmont in 2002. She had also worked for Woolco in Nashua, NH.

She was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church in Laconia. Cynthia worked hard on the farm and was in charge of the chickens and all phases of the eggs. While in NC, she volunteered at the Davis Medical Center and then at the Lakes Region General Hospital for 10 years in Laconia.

She is predeceased by her husband, brother, Robert Jewett and sister-in-law, Pearl Jewett. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon A. Jarest of Bristol, NH; a son, Dean J. Martin of Bristol, NH; four grandsons, Timothy Martin of Concord, NH, Paul and his wife, Trisha Martin of Rumney, NH, Kevin and his wife, Dolores Nichols of Nashua, NH and Brian and his wife, Statia Nichols of Allenstown, NH; six great grandchildren, Emily, Gavin, Evelyn, Hendric, Phoebe and Noah; a brother, Dalton E. and his wife, Janet Jewett of San Bernadino, CA; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main Street, New London, NH on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. -2:00 P.M. with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 P.M. in Riverdale Cemetery, Danbury, NH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110 or Belknap County Nursing Home, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.

Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
OCT
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Riverdale Cemetery
Chadwick Funeral and Cremation Service - New London
235 Main Street
New London, NH 03257
(603) 526-6442
October 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I never had the chance to know her but knew her through Sharon a long time friend of mine . My heart goes out to you all at this most difficult time. Hugs to all and may her memories that you hold in your heart live on and give you comfort .
Nancy Jacques
Friend
