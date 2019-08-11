Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Onigman. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Graveside service 11:00 AM Manchester Hebrew Cemetery 316 South Beech Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cynthia Onigman of Reading, MA formerly of Bedford and Manchester NH passed away on August 8, 2019, at 93 years of age.



Cynthia was born May 1, 1926, to the late Abraham and Ruth Marks in Boston. She was the loving sister of late Robert Marks. Cynthia was raised in the household of the late Bernard and Anna Isenberg with her cousins Sally (deceased) and Alfred (deceased). On Nov 14, 1948, Cynthia married Murray Onigman (deceased 2001).



Loving mother of Marc (deceased) and Maureen Onigman, Philip and Alissa Onigman, and Barry and Brenda Onigman. Cherished "Bubbe" of grandchildren Michael (Lara), Timna (Christopher), Julie, Shana (Matthew), Isaac (Jen), David (Krystal), Tovah and Scott (Remy) and of great-grandchildren Lila, Ilan, Kieran, Annie, Phineas, Connor, Graham, Rory, and Miles.



Cynthia attended Dorchester High School and the Vesper George School of Art in Boston. As a teenager growing up in the Depression-era, she chose art as a focus. Her first job was at the Boston Globe as a commercial art designer for women's fashion. An avid quilter, she designed a unique quilt for each grandchild and great-grandchild. She developed a lifelong appreciation for music of the Big Band era which she shared with her husband. They loved traveling to visit friends and family and had especially memorable trips to Canada and Israel.



Cynthia was co-entrepreneur with Murray in the design, planning, and startup of the Manchester NH Delirama restaurant and catering service in 1962. She was lead sales/design associate at Ethan Allen Furniture and Winchendon Furniture and then started her own interior home design business. Friends and family remember that regardless of the apartment or home, Cynthia could whip any space to be worthy of a place in "Architectural Digest".



At Temple Israel in Manchester NH, Cynthia served as Sisterhood President and taught Sunday School. She was active in the NH democratic primaries during the election cycles. The NH Democratic committee asked her to consider serving on the NH State Legislature.



Graveside service and burial:



11 AM Monday, August 12, 2019



Manchester Hebrew Cemetery



316 South Beech Street (GPS - address across the street)



Manchester NH 03103



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cynthia's memory may be made to:



- Temple Emmanuel, 120 Chestnut Street, Wakefield MA



- Temple Israel, 66 Salmon Street, Manchester NH



please visit



