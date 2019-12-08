Cynthia Salvador Ginsberg, 52, of Epping NH passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born on September 14 1967 to Angelina (Barot) and Renato Salvador. Cindy was raised in Windham, NH and graduated from Pinkerton Academy in the class of 1986. She went on to earn her bachelor's degree and her Master's in Business Administration at the University of New Hampshire. Cindy worked as an accountant in the insurance industry for more than 20 years.
She is survived by her son Christian Ginsberg of Epping, NH; her mother Angelina Salvador of Windham, NH; her sister Angela Flanagan and children Tommy and Matthew of Nottingham, NH; her brother Eric Salvador and his wife Tara and their children Aubrey and Jack of Wilmington, MA, her brother Gary Salvador and his wife Bridget and their children Reilly, Sydney, Stephen, and Kendall of Windham; her extended family, Chris Ginsberg, Susan (Denneen) Dusch, Paul and Karen Nassab, Bill and Jeanne Cashin, Katie and Corey Ward, CJ Miers, and Craig Miers, She was predeceased by her father, Renato.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3-5pm at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. A funeral service will immediately follow at 5pm at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 8, 2019