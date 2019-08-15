MANCHESTER - Dale A. Krsnak, 67, of Manchester, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Born in Manchester on July 23, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Laderoot) Driesse. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.
She attended grammar school and high school in Manchester.
Dale worked as a service technician for Impact Fire.
She loved to play bingo. In addition, Dale loved to watch sports, specifically the Green Bay Packers. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with family.
She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, June, John, Ernie, Harold, Wayne, David, Ricky and Mary; and brothers-in-law, Richard Labrecque and Jimmy Gregorio
Family members include her sisters, Beverly Harris and her husband Leroy of Detroit, Mich., Deborah Labrecque of Manchester, and Gale Gregorio and her significant other Paul Seguim of New Boston; she was like a second mother to her nephew Michael Labrecque of Manchester; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Friday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 15, 2019