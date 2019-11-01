Dale E. Helmbrecht, 84, of Merrimack and Little River SC passed away on Monday October 28th at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, MA after a brief illness. He was born in Ashland Township, MN son of the late Willard and Verla Helmbrecht. After High School Dale went on to serve his country with the United States Army and later with the United States Air National Guard. Dale worked for Honeywell and Raytheon for a number of years as a technical writer and manager, prior to retiring, he also owned National Sporting Goods in Salem NH and Band Services LLC. In his free time, he enjoyed playing in the Air National Guard Band, being a member with Queen City Rotary Club, the American Legion in Myrtle Beach, playing cards, golfing, hunting, fishing and was best known for his unique sense of humor. If you were a friend of Dales, you were a friend for life.
Dale leaves behind his wife of 32 years Marjorie (Kontinos) Helmbrecht, children Cindy Kirgan and her husband Lyle of Little River SC, Edward Helmbrecht and Karen Bailey of Greenland NH, Steven and his wife Jan of Derry NH, Ellen Kontinos-Cilley and her husband Eric of N Myrtle Beach SC, grandchildren Crystal, Joshua, Alex, Michael, Aliza, Kasey and Tyler.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend calling hours on Monday November 4th from 4-7 PM at the Rivet funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. Internment will take place privately at NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dale's honor may be made to The New Hampshire Fish and Game Departments "Fish and Game Fund" at the below link https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/funding/donate.html or the "Save the Music Foundation" at, https://www.savethemusic.org/
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2019