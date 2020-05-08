Dale Gene Wright, 52, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home in New Durham NH.
Born in Manchester, raised in Goffstown. He spent many years working for Waste Management, Novel Iron Works and was currently working for CG Roxanne in Moultonborough NH.
Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing with his girls and spending family time with them. He also enjoyed being a backyard mechanic.
He leaves behind his companion of 16 years, Nicole Fanjoy, and their children, Izabela and Danica Wright and his daughter Gabrialle Wright; his mother, Iva Wright; brothers, Wesley Wright, Robert Wright Jr. (Deborah), and Walter Wright; his sisters, Priscilla Mudgett (Stanley Jr.), Linda Provencal (Paul), Jean Baxley (Tom) and Tara Martel; his sister-in-law, Sarah Fanjoy and her son Franklin; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Fanjoy Jr. (Melissa) and their daughter Aaliyah; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Wright Sr. and his daughter, Kadence Fanjoy-Wright.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for updated service information please go to www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2020.