Dale G. Wright
1968 - 2020
Dale Gene Wright, 52, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home in New Durham NH.

Born in Manchester, raised in Goffstown. He spent many years working for Waste Management, Novel Iron Works and was currently working for CG Roxanne in Moultonborough NH.

Dale enjoyed hunting and fishing with his girls and spending family time with them. He also enjoyed being a backyard mechanic.

He leaves behind his companion of 16 years, Nicole Fanjoy, and their children, Izabela and Danica Wright and his daughter Gabrialle Wright; his mother, Iva Wright; brothers, Wesley Wright, Robert Wright Jr. (Deborah), and Walter Wright; his sisters, Priscilla Mudgett (Stanley Jr.), Linda Provencal (Paul), Jean Baxley (Tom) and Tara Martel; his sister-in-law, Sarah Fanjoy and her son Franklin; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Fanjoy Jr. (Melissa) and their daughter Aaliyah; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Wright Sr. and his daughter, Kadence Fanjoy-Wright.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for updated service information please go to www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
I'm saddened to hear about Dale's passing. He was a good natured person with a kind soul. We shared many great childhood memories. We spent many days working on his go kart and spending our summer days swimming. I'm so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, Shane
SHANE PELLERIN
Friend
May 7, 2020
Love and prayers to all of you. I know he was a really good person and is already missed. My heart goes out to everyone in the family. Remember all those memories.
Darlene Colvin
Family Friend
May 7, 2020
I'm so sorry Nikki and girls. MY BOYS AND I are sending the biggest hugs and sending prayers to you and your family. We're thinking of you. ♡
meagan Dufault
Friend
May 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss . You are the strongest women I know it will be hard but u will be ok your girls are so very lucky to have u for a mom. Your family is so full of love an are the most caring people i have met .
timothy an shannon Baker
Family Friend
May 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss heaven has gained yet another angel.Be strong take things one day at a time, you all are in my prayers
Marlene Zimmer
Family Friend
May 7, 2020
You are going to be missed more then words can describe! I was incredibly lucky to have you as my brother in law! I can never thank you enough for stepping up and being a role model in Franklins life! He will carry the memories of what you taught him forever. I love you Dale.

Nikki and girls I am so sorry for your loss. Nothing I can say will take the pain away but I will always be here for you. I love you all so very much.
To his mother, brothers and sisters my heart is with you all.
Sarah Fanjoy
Family
