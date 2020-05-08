You are going to be missed more then words can describe! I was incredibly lucky to have you as my brother in law! I can never thank you enough for stepping up and being a role model in Franklins life! He will carry the memories of what you taught him forever. I love you Dale.



Nikki and girls I am so sorry for your loss. Nothing I can say will take the pain away but I will always be here for you. I love you all so very much.

To his mother, brothers and sisters my heart is with you all.

Sarah Fanjoy

Family