Dale Keniston, 80, passed away on June 1, 2020, at his home in Roanoke, Va.
Son of Helen and Malcolm Keniston of Plymouth, N.H., he attended Plymouth schools, joined the Air Force and graduated from Plymouth State College. He played sports, coached, and remained a Red Sox fan to the end of his life. He worked in manufacturing and retail for 40 years.
Besides his wife, Elaine M. Keniston, he is survived by two sons and a daughter: Dr. Les Keniston, Mrs. Helen Keniston Oney, and Mr. Max Keniston; son-in-law, Mr. William Oney; daughter-in-law, Dr. Leigh Keniston; a sister, Nancy Bird; a niece and nephews and his grandchildren: William, Ian and Lou Oney and Alexandra, Sophia and Malcolm Keniston. Dale will be deeply missed by those he has left behind.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Fair View Cemetery, Roanoke, Va. For the full obituary and to send condolences please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.