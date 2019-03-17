WILTON - Dale L. White, 59, of Wilton, NH, died peacefully on March 11, 2019, surrounded by family.
He was born in Nashua, NH on July 17, 1959, a son of Norman D. and Lorna (Dutton) White of Nashua. He was a graduate of Milford Area Senior High School, Class of 1977 and a graduate of New Hampshire College, Manchester, NH, Magna Cum Laude.
Dale lived in Milford most of his life. He was employed as a program manager for Sanders Associates, Nashua, and Kollmorgen in Keene. During his high school and college years, Dale served his community as an employee at Boulter's Pharmacy, in Milford. He also worked as a Realtor for Coldwell Banker-Ashton Kilgore.
Family members include his father and mother, Robert F. and Lorna D. Willette of Milford; two brothers, Bruce C. White and Matthew A. Willette; sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. White; and nieces, Sarah E. White and Megan L. White, all of Milford; an uncle, Carroll White and his wife June of Merrimack, NH; two aunts, Beatrice Woods of Savannah, GA, Lynda Tempest and her husband Larry of Cocoa, FL; many cousins; and his beloved pets, Itzy and Harriette.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at the Bridge Community Baptist Church, 65 West Street, Milford, NH. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 17, 2019