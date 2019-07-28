Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Brooks Whitney. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM VFW Derry , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dana Brooks Whitney of Raymond, N.H., died in his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.



He was born in East Derry, N.H., on November 18, 1939, the son of Alden Ingham Whitney and Dorothy Eleanor (Verge) Whitney. Dana attended Pinkerton Academy, class of 1957 and enjoyed his monthly luncheons with his classmates for many years until he could no longer attend.



Dana had a tremendous love of the outdoors. He loved fishing in the lakes, rivers and streams of New Hampshire. He loved hunting, snowmobiling, bird-watching and shooting squirrels from the window if they were found in his beloved bird feeders. Woodchucks in his garden succumbed to the same fate.



Whether working in his garden, hanging out by the pool, or having pig roasts or bonfires, Dana was most comfortable in his own back yard. If he wasn't in his yard, he was enjoying seafood at a local restaurant or at the beach soaking up the sun.



Dana was predeceased by his wife, MaryLou (Butterfield) Whitney and his Brother, Kenneth O'Dell Whitney of Derry, N.H. He is survived by his first wife, Barbara (Howell) Whitney Crooker of Derry, with whom he shared his four children: Paul Whitney and his wife Drenda of Raymond, Cheryl Whitney and her husband Rich Pevear of Derry, Carolyn (Whitney) Werner of Derry and John Whitney and his wife Caryn of Manchester.



SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 18, from 3-7 p.m. at the VFW in Derry for those that would like to attend. Come eat, drink and share a story or two about Dana.

Dana Brooks Whitney of Raymond, N.H., died in his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.He was born in East Derry, N.H., on November 18, 1939, the son of Alden Ingham Whitney and Dorothy Eleanor (Verge) Whitney. Dana attended Pinkerton Academy, class of 1957 and enjoyed his monthly luncheons with his classmates for many years until he could no longer attend.Dana had a tremendous love of the outdoors. He loved fishing in the lakes, rivers and streams of New Hampshire. He loved hunting, snowmobiling, bird-watching and shooting squirrels from the window if they were found in his beloved bird feeders. Woodchucks in his garden succumbed to the same fate.Whether working in his garden, hanging out by the pool, or having pig roasts or bonfires, Dana was most comfortable in his own back yard. If he wasn't in his yard, he was enjoying seafood at a local restaurant or at the beach soaking up the sun.Dana was predeceased by his wife, MaryLou (Butterfield) Whitney and his Brother, Kenneth O'Dell Whitney of Derry, N.H. He is survived by his first wife, Barbara (Howell) Whitney Crooker of Derry, with whom he shared his four children: Paul Whitney and his wife Drenda of Raymond, Cheryl Whitney and her husband Rich Pevear of Derry, Carolyn (Whitney) Werner of Derry and John Whitney and his wife Caryn of Manchester.SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 18, from 3-7 p.m. at the VFW in Derry for those that would like to attend. Come eat, drink and share a story or two about Dana. Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close