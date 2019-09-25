LONDONDERRY - Dana Eugene Coons, 70, of Londonderry, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Jamestown, N.Y., on May 5, 1949, he was the son of the late Frederick and Phyllis (Crow) Coons.
He attended Frewsburg Central School in New York.
After graduating, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Prairie (AD-15) stationed in San Diego, Calif., for three years as an ETN-2. Toward the end of his four-year enlistment, he was assigned to San Diego shore patrol.
Dana enjoyed building and flying model radio controlled (R/C) airplanes and helicopters along with riding motorcycles, bowling and shooting sports. In recent years, his hobbies shifted to woodworking and making beautiful cutting boards.
Family members include his beloved wife of 48 years, Marie (Marker) Coons; two sons, Kenneth Coons and Charles Coons and his wife Loura; two grandchildren, Oliver and Gwen; two sisters, Janice David and her husband Scott, and Beverly Andrews and her husband Steve; and five nieces and nephews, Gregory, Jeffrey, Ron, David and Mindy.
.
SERVICES: After cremation, memorial services will be held in Jamestown, N.Y., at a later date.
The family welcomes all visitors at their home on Saturday, Sept. 28, after noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kiantone Congregational Church, 646 Kiantone Road, Jamestown, N.Y. 14701.
Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 25, 2019