Dana James Sargent, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 27, 2020 in Boston Massachusetts. Born on February 10, 1964 in Salem, MA he is the son of Harold Sargent and Anna (Torres) Frye.
During his life Dana enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He worked at Mast Road Grain and Lumber for many years. He was a lifetime member of the PAC in Pinardville, loved gardening, cooking on his grill and deep sea fishing.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Penny Sargent, son Joshua Sargent, son Carey Sommer, step children Zach, Hannah and Emma Frankenberger, brother David Sargent and grandson Jace Frankenberger.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday March 6th from 3pm to 7pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 S. Mast Street Goffstown, NH 03045. Funeral Services will be held in the spring at Westlawn Cemetery in Goffstown, NH. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2020