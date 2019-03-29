Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel A. Chauvin, 88, of Manchester, NH, died March 27, 2019, after a period of declining health.



Born in La Patrie, Quebec, Canada, on April 11, 1930, he was one of fourteen children of Pierre and Rose (Corbeil) Chauvin.



In his early years, he was employed with Seal Tanning Company. Until his retirement, Dan worked at Schonlands Company and Jac Pac Foods.



Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.



An avid sports fan, Dan especially enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens. He will be remembered for his kind demeanor and gentlemanlike ways. Dan devoted himself to his family and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



Family members include his wife of fifty-six years, Rachel (Lemieux) Chauvin; three daughters, Linda Terlizzi and her husband, James, of North Andover, MA, Janet Carter of Bedford, and Sandra Chauvin of Concord; seven grandchildren, Samantha, James, Rachel, Daniel, Michaela, Ian, and Caroline; two brothers, Camille Chauvin and Emilien Chauvin; a sister, Emilienne; many nieces and nephews; and his former son-in-law, Christopher Carter. He was predeceased by a son, Michel "Michael" Chauvin in 2000. He was also predeceased by six brothers, Clement, Hormidas, Jean-Gilles, Marcel, Normand, and Amedee; and four sisters, Marguerite, Aline, Jeanne, and Rita.



Services: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



The funeral will be held Wednesday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Manchester.



Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to Villa Crest Recreation Department, 1276 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104 or to Saint Joseph Community Services, Meals on Wheels, 70 Temple Street, Nashua, NH 03060.



For more information visit:







Daniel A. Chauvin, 88, of Manchester, NH, died March 27, 2019, after a period of declining health.Born in La Patrie, Quebec, Canada, on April 11, 1930, he was one of fourteen children of Pierre and Rose (Corbeil) Chauvin.In his early years, he was employed with Seal Tanning Company. Until his retirement, Dan worked at Schonlands Company and Jac Pac Foods.Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.An avid sports fan, Dan especially enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Bruins, and the Montreal Canadiens. He will be remembered for his kind demeanor and gentlemanlike ways. Dan devoted himself to his family and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Family members include his wife of fifty-six years, Rachel (Lemieux) Chauvin; three daughters, Linda Terlizzi and her husband, James, of North Andover, MA, Janet Carter of Bedford, and Sandra Chauvin of Concord; seven grandchildren, Samantha, James, Rachel, Daniel, Michaela, Ian, and Caroline; two brothers, Camille Chauvin and Emilien Chauvin; a sister, Emilienne; many nieces and nephews; and his former son-in-law, Christopher Carter. He was predeceased by a son, Michel "Michael" Chauvin in 2000. He was also predeceased by six brothers, Clement, Hormidas, Jean-Gilles, Marcel, Normand, and Amedee; and four sisters, Marguerite, Aline, Jeanne, and Rita.Services: Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.The funeral will be held Wednesday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Sacred Heart Church, Manchester.Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial donations may be made to Villa Crest Recreation Department, 1276 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03104 or to Saint Joseph Community Services, Meals on Wheels, 70 Temple Street, Nashua, NH 03060.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com Funeral Home Connor-Healy Funeral Home

537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close