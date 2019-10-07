Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel A. Giaquinto. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Daniel A. Giaquinto, 78, of Manchester, died comfortably in his sleep on Oct. 1, 2019, at Birch Hill Terrace after a period of declining health.



Born in Jeannette, Pa., on April 6, 1941, he was the son of Peter and Josephine (Latanzio) Giaquinto. He lived most of his life in the Nashua area before moving to Manchester six years ago.



He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.



Daniel was the owner of Euro Cleaners in Bedford for many years.



He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.



Family members include two children, Michael Giaquinto and wife Monica, of Summit, N.J., and Marisa Fusco and husband, Frank, of Nashua; four grandchildren, Peter and Adam Giaquinto, and Dominic and Grace Fusco; a sister, Carol Pacek and husband Regis; and two nieces, Regina and Rayne Pacek.



He was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew A. Giaquinto.



SERVICES: A calling hour is Saturday, Oct. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. followed immediately at 4 p.m. by a funeral ceremony in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be made to the Birch Hill Benevolent Fund. Dan spent the past six years living in both the independent and assisted living units of Birch Hill Terrace where he received great care. Please write "In Memory of Dan Giaquinto" on the memo line of the check, and mail to Birch Hill Terrace, 200 Alliance Way, Manchester, N.H. 03102.



