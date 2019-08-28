NEW IPSWICH - Daniel Armand Joseph Benoit, 67, of New Ipswich, formerly of Manchester, died on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester on July 12, 1952, he was the son of the late Armand and Anna (Cassell) Benoit.
Raised and educated in Manchester, he graduated from Manchester High School.
Daniel worked many years as a communications specialist for Interactive Data in Massachusetts.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. After cremation, urn burial will be at a later date in Cemetery on the Plains, Windham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 486, Jaffrey, N.H. 03452.
For more information, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 28, 2019