MANCHESTER - Daniel C. Pinard, 49, of Manchester, died May 20, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Manchester on Feb. 27, 1970, he was the son of Armand A. and Madeline F. (Paul) Pinard. He was a lifelong Manchester resident and ran for school board in 2013.



He was a graduate of Manchester High School West, earned his bachelor's degree in physics from the University of New Hampshire and continued his education at Boston University.



Dan spent his career working as a software engineer.



He enjoyed cycling and photography in his spare time. Dan was authentic, genuine and extremely selfless. An event he always looked forward to was the New Hampshire Film Festival. He enjoyed watching the display by up-and-coming filmmakers each year.



In addition, Dan sought out live music at every opportunity. He loved attending the Montreal Jazz Music Festival, in particular, and anything at the Boston Promenade. He was fun to be around and had a great sense of humor. Above all else, Dan will be remembered as a loving son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.



Dan was predeceased by his mother, Madeline F. Pinard in 2014.



Family members include his father, Armand A. Pinard and fiancee Diana Fortin of Manchester; two sisters, Joanne Jordan and husband John of Greenwood Village, Colo., and Julie Pinard and significant other, Andre Panneton Jr. of Goffstown; two nephews, Luke and Caleb Jordan of Greenwood Village, Colo., aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also predeceased by his grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , New Hampshire Chapter, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



