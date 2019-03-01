Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Daniel was one of five children born to Robert Emmett and Violet Vincent. While growing up, Daniel was adored dearly by his siblings, friends, and all who were able to share in his humor, life, company and laughter. Daniel brought a smile to everyone's face and anyone who crossed his path.



Daniel was a dedicated employee for 30 years at Gilbert Welding as a Dry Shaft Specialist. Daniel was known for never taking a vacation or any time off of work during his time.



Daniel leaves behind his four sisters, Shirley (Emmett) Clarke, of Manchester, NH, Karen (Emmett)



Throughout life Daniel was always known for his big heart, generous actions, being a very humble person, and he was known for never letting someone in need go without some form of assistance. Daniel helped all and any who crossed his path in any way that he could. Daniel's son Daniel Jr.'s own words were "that he would give his shirt off his own back to those in need."



Daniel enjoyed many hobbies such as going and raiding his friends' and family's tomato gardens, making everyone laugh, and being a big comedian known for always saying "Good Evening!" no matter the time of day. Overall one of Daniel's favorite things to do was spend time with his family and children and make sure everyone was happy and taken care of.



SERVICES: Services for Daniel will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hooksett, New Hampshire, located at 14 Mammoth Road from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is cordially invited to share in remembrance and honor of Daniel's life.



MANCHESTER - Daniel Emmett Sr., 64, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully at his residence on Chestnut Street. Daniel was born and raised as a dedicated lifelong resident of Manchester, NH.Daniel was one of five children born to Robert Emmett and Violet Vincent. While growing up, Daniel was adored dearly by his siblings, friends, and all who were able to share in his humor, life, company and laughter. Daniel brought a smile to everyone's face and anyone who crossed his path.Daniel was a dedicated employee for 30 years at Gilbert Welding as a Dry Shaft Specialist. Daniel was known for never taking a vacation or any time off of work during his time.Daniel leaves behind his four sisters, Shirley (Emmett) Clarke, of Manchester, NH, Karen (Emmett) Smith and her husband Glenn, of Epsom, NH, Judy Emmett, of Franklin, NH, and Beverly (Emmett) Davis and her husband Roland, of Auburn, NH. In addition to his four sisters Daniel leaves a legacy behind with his two sons Daniel Emmett Jr., of Hooksett, NH, and Corey Emmett, of Clearwater, Fl. In addition to his children and sisters, Daniel's name and legacy will live on through his grandson Ian Emmett.Throughout life Daniel was always known for his big heart, generous actions, being a very humble person, and he was known for never letting someone in need go without some form of assistance. Daniel helped all and any who crossed his path in any way that he could. Daniel's son Daniel Jr.'s own words were "that he would give his shirt off his own back to those in need."Daniel enjoyed many hobbies such as going and raiding his friends' and family's tomato gardens, making everyone laugh, and being a big comedian known for always saying "Good Evening!" no matter the time of day. Overall one of Daniel's favorite things to do was spend time with his family and children and make sure everyone was happy and taken care of.SERVICES: Services for Daniel will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hooksett, New Hampshire, located at 14 Mammoth Road from 1 to 4 p.m. The public is cordially invited to share in remembrance and honor of Daniel's life. Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close