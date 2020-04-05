Daniel G. Lavoie, 63, of Manchester, died April 2, 2020, at his home after a sudden illness.
He was born in Manchester, the son of Maurice and Gertrude (Gelinas) Lavoie. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
Daniel worked in shipping and receiving at Central Paper Products in Manchester for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
The family includes his wife of 42 years, Priscilla (Pilotte) Lavoie of Manchester; four siblings, Gilbert Lavoie of Weare, Constance Spann and her husband, Charles and Yvonne Totten and her husband, Edgar, all of Albany, N.Y., and Lynda Young and her husband, Larry, of Belmont; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020