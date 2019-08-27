Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Henry Magdziasz. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

LACONIA - Daniel Henry Magdziasz of Laconia, son of Henry and Genevieve Magdziasz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a lengthy period of illness.



Dan was proud to be a native of New Hampshire. He was raised in Manchester and enjoyed summers at the family lake house on Paugus Bay.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 and was assigned to the ASA, the precursor of the NSA. When he returned home, he worked for the Manchester Post Office, the Manchester Transit Authority, as a Driver's Education Instructor, and later retired from the state Department of Transportation, Meredith shed.



He had an eclectic knowledge of all things New Hampshire and nature. He trained the backyard chipmunk to get into his hand while sitting in his dining room chair, Dan then raised him to eye level and gave him his reward. When he drove the bus in Manchester he would give the history of places they passed. He loved to talk to people and share his dry wit. He greatly revered his Polish culture and times long gone by on the farm. Stories he told of his younger days at his paternal grandfather's farm in Auburn were frequent and funnier each time - as a young boy he was scared to death when he got trapped in the barn rafters with all the pigs squealing below him, his grandfather used the shotgun to kill a bat and nearly killed his own wife in the kitchen - she retaliated with the cast iron frying pan causing a huge lump on his head, and the revenuers came for grandfather's moonshine "jug" that was hidden deep in the manure pile ready for a stolen afternoon swig.



Dan loved yard sales. He collected robots - vintage and current - toy planes and cars, and any vintage item that interested his curious mind, for example a World War II listening device from a U.S. Navy ship. He collected and played flutes, from recorders to Native American carved instruments to Ocarinas.



His family and grandchildren were the highlight of Dan's retirement years as well as memorable trips to New Mexico, Washington and Alaska. His kind and caring smile will be missed by his family and friends and all those yard salers he chatted with!



Family members include his wife, Betty "Elizabeth" Clark (Cameron); his first wife, Beverly Tuller; his two daughters, Melissa Madgziasz and her husband, Tom Horner, and their two sons, of Eliot, Maine, and Jenna Magdziasz, also of Maine;Betty's son, William, of Alaska; a sister, Sonia, of Florida; and a brother, Steve, of New Hampshire.



Our sincere appreciation goes to all the wonderfully kind and talented caregivers at LRGH.



.



SERVICES: There are no services.



The family will gather at a later date in his honor.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

LACONIA - Daniel Henry Magdziasz of Laconia, son of Henry and Genevieve Magdziasz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a lengthy period of illness.Dan was proud to be a native of New Hampshire. He was raised in Manchester and enjoyed summers at the family lake house on Paugus Bay.He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 and was assigned to the ASA, the precursor of the NSA. When he returned home, he worked for the Manchester Post Office, the Manchester Transit Authority, as a Driver's Education Instructor, and later retired from the state Department of Transportation, Meredith shed.He had an eclectic knowledge of all things New Hampshire and nature. He trained the backyard chipmunk to get into his hand while sitting in his dining room chair, Dan then raised him to eye level and gave him his reward. When he drove the bus in Manchester he would give the history of places they passed. He loved to talk to people and share his dry wit. He greatly revered his Polish culture and times long gone by on the farm. Stories he told of his younger days at his paternal grandfather's farm in Auburn were frequent and funnier each time - as a young boy he was scared to death when he got trapped in the barn rafters with all the pigs squealing below him, his grandfather used the shotgun to kill a bat and nearly killed his own wife in the kitchen - she retaliated with the cast iron frying pan causing a huge lump on his head, and the revenuers came for grandfather's moonshine "jug" that was hidden deep in the manure pile ready for a stolen afternoon swig.Dan loved yard sales. He collected robots - vintage and current - toy planes and cars, and any vintage item that interested his curious mind, for example a World War II listening device from a U.S. Navy ship. He collected and played flutes, from recorders to Native American carved instruments to Ocarinas.His family and grandchildren were the highlight of Dan's retirement years as well as memorable trips to New Mexico, Washington and Alaska. His kind and caring smile will be missed by his family and friends and all those yard salers he chatted with!Family members include his wife, Betty "Elizabeth" Clark (Cameron); his first wife, Beverly Tuller; his two daughters, Melissa Madgziasz and her husband, Tom Horner, and their two sons, of Eliot, Maine, and Jenna Magdziasz, also of Maine;Betty's son, William, of Alaska; a sister, Sonia, of Florida; and a brother, Steve, of New Hampshire.Our sincere appreciation goes to all the wonderfully kind and talented caregivers at LRGH.SERVICES: There are no services.The family will gather at a later date in his honor.Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close