Daniel J. Cronin, 66, of Manchester, died May 15, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born in Manchester on April 21, 1954 to Daniel and Barbara (Ladd) Cronin. A lifelong resident of Manchester, he was educated in Manchester schools and graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1972 and Hesser College with a degree in computer science.
He served as a medic in the U.S. Navy, receiving commendations and awards.
Dan worked as IT manager at Keller Industries, Inc. for 22 years. In retirement, he worked part-time at the Derryfield Country Club and Southern New Hampshire University Arena, both in Manchester.
He had a love for the game of golf and all that went with it. He also loved to play bocce in the summer, especially at Hampton's north beach with his family.
Dan had a heart of gold and called things as he saw them. He was very personable and generous. His family was most important to him.
He was predeceased by his father and his first wife of 33 years, Anne-Marie (Roth) Cronin.
The family includes his wife of eight years, Ruth Broderick of Manchester; two children, Nathan D. Cronin of Manchester and Carolyn J. (Cronin) McCarthy and her husband, Bryan, of Salem; three step-children, Kathleen Broderick and her husband, Dan Spendley, of Hollis, Patricia Stella and her husband, Aaron, of Derry and David Broderick, Jr. of Honolulu, HI; four step-grandchildren, Benjamin and Charlotte Spendley and Broderick "Brody" and Aaron "AJ" Stella; his mother, Barbara Doyle of Manchester; five siblings, Kathy Burpee and her partner, David Brouillet, of Manchester, Colleen Croto and her husband, Ernie, of Northwood, Michael Cronin and his wife, Monique, of Manchester, and Patrick Cronin and William "Billy" Cronin, both of Allenstown; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Services will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence and for updates on a future service, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.