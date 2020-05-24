Daniel J. Cronin
1954 - 2020
Daniel J. Cronin, 66, of Manchester, died May 15, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Manchester on April 21, 1954 to Daniel and Barbara (Ladd) Cronin. A lifelong resident of Manchester, he was educated in Manchester schools and graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1972 and Hesser College with a degree in computer science.

He served as a medic in the U.S. Navy, receiving commendations and awards.

Dan worked as IT manager at Keller Industries, Inc. for 22 years. In retirement, he worked part-time at the Derryfield Country Club and Southern New Hampshire University Arena, both in Manchester.

He had a love for the game of golf and all that went with it. He also loved to play bocce in the summer, especially at Hampton's north beach with his family.

Dan had a heart of gold and called things as he saw them. He was very personable and generous. His family was most important to him.

He was predeceased by his father and his first wife of 33 years, Anne-Marie (Roth) Cronin.

The family includes his wife of eight years, Ruth Broderick of Manchester; two children, Nathan D. Cronin of Manchester and Carolyn J. (Cronin) McCarthy and her husband, Bryan, of Salem; three step-children, Kathleen Broderick and her husband, Dan Spendley, of Hollis, Patricia Stella and her husband, Aaron, of Derry and David Broderick, Jr. of Honolulu, HI; four step-grandchildren, Benjamin and Charlotte Spendley and Broderick "Brody" and Aaron "AJ" Stella; his mother, Barbara Doyle of Manchester; five siblings, Kathy Burpee and her partner, David Brouillet, of Manchester, Colleen Croto and her husband, Ernie, of Northwood, Michael Cronin and his wife, Monique, of Manchester, and Patrick Cronin and William "Billy" Cronin, both of Allenstown; and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Services will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Dr., Suite 110, Bedford, NH 03110.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence and for updates on a future service, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
We're so sorry for your loss, both my husband and I worked with him at the arena. Dan always had a smile and a hello, he will be missed.
Lisa and Jeff MacDowell
Coworker
May 22, 2020
I was shocked when I first went to play golf First thing I said was wheres Dan. It hit me like a rock. Please accept my condolences to you and your family. I really enjoyed seeing him every year. My prays are with you and your family
Terry Bressler
Friend
May 22, 2020
Our condolences to the Cronin family-

In The Days Of Our Youth:

Sheridan Emmitt Park
Gill Stadium
JFK Coliseum
Goya Dances
House Parties

Thanks for the treasures memories
RIP Danny
LEB
May 22, 2020
The Cronin Family
So sorry for your loss!
I share fond memories of my of my old friend
May you rest in eternal peace Danny
Laurette Bourgeois
May 21, 2020
Dan was one of the finest people I've ever known. It is a great honor to call him my friend. He'll be terribly missed by me and so many others. God bless all of you.
Richard Rudolph
Friend
May 21, 2020
I am saddened to hear of the passing of this gentle, sweet man. I had the pleasure of working with him at the SNHU arena and he was just a true gentleman. My sympathy to the entire family.
denise bergeron
Coworker
May 21, 2020
Your family is n my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May God hold all of you close during your time of grief, and your close family bond be your place of peace.
Amy Thomas (Tsoumbanos)
Friend
May 20, 2020
My condolences to the Cronin Family. Dan was a Lifelong Friend since childhood; Sheridan Emmett Park, High School and beyond. RIP brother, going to miss you.
Billy Covatis
Friend
May 20, 2020
My condolences to the family. It was a great honor for me to have known him.
Patty Horan Jones
Friend
May 20, 2020
Many memories of Danny and the Cronin Family from McDonald School and St.Anne's Church. Keeping all of you in our thoughts at this most difficult time.
Kathy Charest
Friend
May 20, 2020
My condolences to The Cronin family and Ruthie and her family. Danny Boy, Thank you for what you and Anne did for me when my Mom passed.You are a Brother, Dad To me ,straight shooter, Tell it like it is.Kind, considerate and treated everyone with respect.Miss you Brother Dan RIP
Wayne Batista
Friend
May 20, 2020
What a beautiful time it once was with you at Sheridan Emmet park.We shared lots of special times . I was blessed to have a friend like you. I love you Dan. Rest Easy. Nick Kotekas
Nick Kotekas
Friend
May 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Cronin family Danny was always a leader and stand up guy in our neighborhood growing up and great teammate on StAnne baseball and basketball teams.RIP
Mike Stanton
Friend
May 19, 2020
My heart is broken. I always looked up to and admired my cousin. I have many fond memories growing up with and hanging out with the Cronins. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and loved ones. Rest in peace my friend John McNamara, Family, Klamath Falls, Or. May 19, 2020
John McNamara
Family
May 19, 2020
My friend since grammar school. I'm so blessed, that I was able to witness your life. You will never be forgotten
Robert BOLTON
Friend
May 19, 2020
My heart is sad. Blessings and love to all the Cronin's, my cousins. You are all in my thoughts during this sad time. Love from your cousin, Ellen McNamara Bertuccelli
Ellen Bertuccelli
Family
May 18, 2020
He is a part of me, for 62 yrs. So far. That will continue. What a gift!
Dan Daigle
Friend
May 18, 2020
My thoughts are with you and your family. Dan is a part of me and that can't be altered. What a gift!
Dan Daigle
Friend
