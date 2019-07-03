Daniel J. Mahoney, 67, of Manchester, died unexpectedly at his home on June 28, 2019. He was born on April 1, 1952 to James F. and Janet L. (Malbouf) Mahoney. Dan was a lifelong resident of Manchester. He was an avid New England sports fan who loved hanging out with friends and family. He will always be known for his kind spirit and infectious smile and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He loved music, playing the guitar, painting, running, hiking with his children and grandchildren, and he especially loved singing karaoke. He was known by many as "Dan Sinatra" because of his amazing rendition of Frank Sinatra. Dan would never let a family member's birthday go by without singing them happy birthday. Dan is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Mahoney and her fiance, Mark, of Manchester and Jill Eaton of Goffstown, sisters Kathy Emery of Manchester and Diane, and her husband John, Zevos of Manchester, his grandchildren, Brianna, Hayley, Zachary, Hannah, Grace, Travis, James, and Madelyn, his ex-wife and mother of his children, Sue Mahoney of Goffstown, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Shawn, and his best friend, Jim Toolin. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook Street (corner of Pine St), Manchester, NH. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on July 3, 2019