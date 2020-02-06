BEDFORD - Daniel J. Stauber, 16, of Bedford, died Feb. 3, 2020, after a sudden illness surrounded by his family.
Born in Manchester on May 27, 2003, he is the son of James A. Stauber and Teresa E. Gaudino. He was a junior at Bedford High School, where he was planning to take business courses next year.
He loved working at the Bedford Market Basket and was greatly committed to his job. He enjoyed playing video games on his Nintendo Switch, Magic The Gathering, practicing Hapkido and board breaking. He recently received his driver's license and was proud of his Dodge Caliber.
Family members include his mother, Teresa E. Gaudino of Bedford; his father, James A. Stauber of Hudson; his twin, Fynn Stauber of Bedford; a close family friend, Rich Shine of Bedford; many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be Friday in the Lambert Funeral Home chapel at 11 a.m. Committal services will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dunbarton Road, Manchester, N.H. 03102 or Canine Commitment, 733 Bedford Road, New Boston, N.H. 03070.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2020