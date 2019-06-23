Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr., 89, of Manchester, N.H., died June 20, 2019, after a period of declining health.
Born in Norwood, Mass., on October 22, 1929, he was the son of Daniel J. and Mary (Elderacher) Sullivan, Sr. He resided in the Queen City most of his life.
Dan graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Boys, Class of 1947, as well as Saint Anselm College and Bentley College.
During the Korean War, he served with the United States Army.
Until his retirement, he was a self-employed certified public account for many years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Afterwards, he was a member of Saint Pius X Church.
He was member of the American Legion Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 as well as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
Dan will be remembered for his kind and gentlemanly ways. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose family was the center of his life.
He was married 55 years to Mary (Griffin) Sullivan. She died January 25, 2009. He was also predeceased by a sister, Jane Langley.
Family members include his beloved son, Daniel J. Sullivan, III and his wife, Patti, of Rye; two grandsons, Kyle Sullivan and Shane Sullivan; and a niece and nephew.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Tuesday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, Candia Road, Manchester.
Burial with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.
Memorial donations may be made to Henry J. Sweeney Post #2, 251 Maple St., Manchester, NH 03103.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 23, 2019