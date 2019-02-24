Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Dan was born on October 28, 1959 in Derry NH, the third son of the late Charles Whitcher and the late Minetta E (Bourne). Dan grew up in Chester NH and lived and worked in Manchester the majority of his life.



He graduated from Central High School, class of 1978. He worked at Summit Engineering of Manchester for nearly forty years.



Dan was an avid gamer and crafter. Over the years he pursued multiple craft projects; even trying his hand at Calligraphy. Lately he had become interested in personal drones.



Dan is survived by his brothers; Earle of Chester NH, Steven of Floresville TX, his twin Chester of Chester NH, Brian of Derry NH and Harold of Hooksett NH. He was predeceased by his brother Joel of North Conway NH. Survivors include multiple sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.



No public services are planned, a private family service will be held at a later date. In the spring Dan will be interred, along with his parents at the Pine Hill cemetery in West Bridgewater MA.



The family wishes to thank Dan's lifelong friend, Glenn Myers for all the loving care and assistance he extended to Dan. Many thanks to his friend Dede Cross who unselfishly provided Dan with invaluable aide and comfort right to the end. Thanks as well to the nurses and professional caregivers for all they did to help Dan through his travails.



In lieu of flowers if anyone would care to make a donation to the in Dan's memory, it would be appreciated.



