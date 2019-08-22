Daniel LaBarre, 63, of Manchester, NH, passed away on August 12, 2019.
He was born January 12, 1956, to Raymond and Delna (Beaulieu) LaBarre.
Daniel attended Goffstown schools and graduated in 1974. He went on to work for Velcro USA as a dye machinist. He was an accomplished musician, with guitar and piano being his two passions.
He is survived by his father Raymond LaBarre and his wife Linda, mother, Delna (Beaulieu) LaBarre, daughter, Melissa LaBarre; son, Adam LaBarre and his girlfriend Jenn, four brothers, Raymond LaBarre and his wife Linda, Leon LaBarre and his wife Linda, Mark LaBarre and his wife Tammy, Joe LaBarre and his wife Tracey, two sisters, Denise Poisson and her husband Moe, Carol Vachon and her boyfriend Ken Chase and three grandchildren; Yazmin, Savannah and Leah, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Advantage Cremation Services of New Hampshire handled the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 22, 2019