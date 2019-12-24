Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Daniel M. Dorgan, 84, of Bedford, died Dec. 21, 2019, in Mount Carmel Nursing Home after surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy illness.



Born in Groveland, Mass., on Aug. 13, 1935, he was the youngest son of John and Esther (Lanen) Dorgan Sr. He was predeceased by his four older brothers and sisters, John Dorgan Jr., Mary Jane Dorgan, Ph.D., Stephen Dorgan, and Esther Priest; and a beloved niece, Mary Lou (Dorgan) Rethmeyer.



In 1954, he graduated from Haverhill High School, Haverhill, Mass.



During the



In 1960, he earned a degree in accounting from Bentley College, Boston, Mass.



He founded Bedford Village Realty in 1985, which he operated for more than 35 years.



He resided in Bedford for the past 50 years and was a respected member of the community, sometimes being called the "Unofficial Mayor of Bedford" by his many friends and acquaintances. He never forgot a name or a face and was always up to tell a story, usually while seated at a bar stool at one of his favorite restaurants in the area. He loved to tell everyone about his daughter and son-in-law's farm or his two grandchildren. He loved his family more than anything.



He was a former member of the Manchester Board of Realtors, the Bedford Lions Club, and the New Hampshire Ski Club. He was an avid skier and golfer until age caught up to him.



Family members include his daughter, Melissa (Dorgan) Madden, her husband Ken Madden, their daughter, Megan Madden, and son, Sean Madden of Candia; nieces and a nephew; and a dear family friend who was like a sister to him, Elaine Weinrich of Raymond.



SERVICES: There will not be any services or burial.



A celebration of life will be held in the Spring for his many friends and family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



