CENTER HARBOR - Daniel Murphy, 86, of 190 High Haith Road, died March 25, 2019, in Lakes Region General Hospital after a brief illness.



Born in Hanover on July 7, 1932, he was the son of Jeremiah Murphy and Bertha Kendall Murphy. He grew up in New Hampshire, living at various times in Hanover, Concord, Center Harbor and Pembroke.



He graduated from Pembroke Academy in 1951, and the University of New Hampshire in 1956 with a bachelor of science degree in forestry.



Commissioned an officer in the U.S. Army, he served on active duty at Fort Bliss, Texas, from 1956 through 1958, and on reserve status for the next several years.



In 1959, he was employed by the U.S. Forest Service and began his Forest Service career on the Saco Ranger District on the White Mountain Forest at Conway. After subsequent assignments in the Forest Supervisor's Office in Laconia and on the Pemigewasset District in Plymouth, he was reassigned as Works Program Officer at the Branchville Job Corps Center in Branchville, Ind., on the Hoosier National Forest. In 1974, Mr. Murphy was reassigned District Ranger on the Bergland Ranger District, Ottawa National Forest at Bergland, Mich., located in the Upper Peninsula. From there, he was promoted and transferred to the Nebraska National Forest as staff officer in the Forest Supervisor's Office in Chadron, Neb., which was the headquarters for two national forests and three national grasslands in Nebraska and South Dakota. He was responsible for a number of programs including recreation, timber, lands and minerals. Murphy retired from the U.S. Forest Service in December of 1985, and returned to New Hampshire. After retiring, he went into the building trades for a number of years and fully retired in 2000.



He was active in church service at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church for many years.



Family members include his wife Jean DeWitt Murphy; three sons, John M. Murphy of Rumney, Daniel E. Murphy of New Hampton, and Michael B. Murphy of Saipan, Northern Marianna Islands; a daughter, Patricia A. Pietig of Des Moines, Iowa; two stepdaughters, Gaylen Plant of Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, and Monetta Sharp of Holderness; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Murphy, also of Center Harbor.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, March 31, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., Ashland. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, at 1 p.m. in St. Charles Borromeo Church, Meredith. Spring burial will be in Center Harbor Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Catholic Charities, P.O. Box 686, Manchester, N.H. 03105-0686.

9 Hill Avenue

Ashland , NH 03217

Published in Union Leader on Mar. 28, 2019

