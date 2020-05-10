Daniel Paul Bourassa passed away on May 3, 2020 at home with his family. Danny was born on July 13, 1953 in Plymouth, NH to Roland and Nancy (Courier) Bourassa. He graduated from Lin-Wood High School in 1971 and married his high school sweet-heart, Cheryl (Riberdy) Bourassa in 1974. Danny and Cheryl were inseparable for 46 years of marriage and raised 4 children. Danny loved nothing more than watching his family grow, whether it be while working alongside him on one of his various projects, puttering in the yard, or sitting in his rocking chair on the front porch. Danny was a lifelong resident of the Lincoln and Woodstock communities where he was a volunteer member of the Lincoln Fire Department, helped to design and build the "new" Fire Station on Church Street, and was the driving force in the funding and installation of snowmaking at the Kank Ski Slope. A true New Englander, Danny was hard-working, took pride in being fair and honest, and valued the relationships he formed throughout his life. He loved being outside and spent countless hours hiking, camping, and "skinny sticking" in the White Mountains.
There wasn't an animal that Danny didn't befriend. He was rarely seen without a golden retriever by his side, and was well known for hand feeding chipmunks, sharing meals with Edgar Allen Crow, eating Oreo cookies with racoons on the back porch, and harboring skunks in his mother's basement.
Everyone who knew Danny knew that he had a huge heart and a great sense of humor. He liked to boast that he was "Tougher than a boiled owl" and was proud to have been the longest living survivor of a multi organ transplant. In September of 2019 Danny celebrated his ten-year anniversary post- transplant He was fueled by the love and support from his community.
We were fortunate to have the gifts of his kindness, incredible wit, and love.
He was predeceased by his mother Nancy and his father and best friend Roland. Danny is survived by his wife Cheryl Bourassa, his daughter Jill McDougall and husband Peter of South Burlington, VT, daughter Erin Towle and husband Matthew of Center Harbor, NH, Daughter Beth Corbett and husband Erik of Conway, NH, son Tedd Bourassa, along with grandsons Noah Zhou (21), Eli Zhou (18), Jack McDougall (11), Riley Towle (16), Egan Towle (14), and Randy Bourassa (5), sister Cynthia Standing, and brother Joel Bourassa.
A celebration of Danny's life will be announced at a later date. Those interested in making a donation in honor of Danny, please consider becoming an organ donor. A single organ donor can save 8 lives, Danny was one of them. To share memories and condolences go to www.Fournier-Hale.com
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.