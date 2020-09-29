Daniel Quinn

Daniel J. Quinn, 91, of Manchester died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the VA Community Living Center following a period of declining health.
Daniel was born in Manchester October 10, 1928 to James and Catherine (Kerns) Quinn and educated in Goffstown Schools. He made a career in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country in WWII as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon retiring he returned to Manchester and met the love of his life, Irene Quinn. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together. He became stepdad to Linda Hall and son-in-law James Hall of Turners Falls, MA. He thoroughly enjoyed being Grandpa to Jesse, James, and Jonathan Hall, all of western MA. In addition, he leaves 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, James and Eddie Quinn. He will always be remembered as having a kind and generous heart.
There will be no services at this time. Daniel will be interred during a closed ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net
