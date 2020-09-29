1/1
Daniel Quinn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel J. Quinn, 91, of Manchester died Friday, September 25, 2020 at the VA Community Living Center following a period of declining health.

Daniel was born in Manchester October 10, 1928 to James and Catherine (Kerns) Quinn and educated in Goffstown Schools. He made a career in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country in WWII as well as the Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon retiring he returned to Manchester and met the love of his life, Irene Quinn. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together. He became stepdad to Linda Hall and son-in-law James Hall of Turners Falls, MA. He thoroughly enjoyed being Grandpa to Jesse, James, and Jonathan Hall, all of western MA. In addition, he leaves 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 2 brothers, James and Eddie Quinn. He will always be remembered as having a kind and generous heart.

There will be no services at this time. Daniel will be interred during a closed ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 29, 2020
To the Quinn Family:

On behalf of a grateful nation, and the Department of NH, VFW/Auxiliary District #7, we wish to acknowledge your loved one's service to our country, and send our deepest condolences on your loss.

District #7 Chaplain,
Cathy Burns
September 29, 2020
Semper Fi
Mike Robinson
September 28, 2020
I have known Dan since 1992. He has always been kind and outgoing. My condolences go out to Irene, family and friends.
Ron Lepage
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved