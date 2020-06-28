Daniel R. Hebert, 61 of Allenstown, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
Born on October 30, 1958 in Manchester, he was the son of Jeannine D. (Gaumont) Hebert and the late Adelard T. "Del" Hebert.
Daniel was educated in the local schools and went on to become an Electrician for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors as well as watching football, especially the New England Patriots.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his son Ryan N. Hebert of Allenstown, siblings, Suzanne Hebert of Allenstown, Mark Hebert and his wife Susan of Penacook, Thomas Hebert and his wife Kristin of Hooksett and Lisa Hebert of Allenstown as well as several nieces and nephews.
At his request services will be private. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
Born on October 30, 1958 in Manchester, he was the son of Jeannine D. (Gaumont) Hebert and the late Adelard T. "Del" Hebert.
Daniel was educated in the local schools and went on to become an Electrician for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors as well as watching football, especially the New England Patriots.
Besides his mother, he is survived by his son Ryan N. Hebert of Allenstown, siblings, Suzanne Hebert of Allenstown, Mark Hebert and his wife Susan of Penacook, Thomas Hebert and his wife Kristin of Hooksett and Lisa Hebert of Allenstown as well as several nieces and nephews.
At his request services will be private. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.petitroan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.