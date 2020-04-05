Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel R. Pinard, 57, of Manchester, died on Friday April 3, 2020.



Born in Manchester, he was the son of Roger (Babe) and Claire (Laplante) Pinard. He was born on Nov. 14, 1962.



Dan attended special education classes and Moore Center services programs. Dan especially enjoyed taking part in . Dan was a communicant of The Parish of the Transfiguration.



He is survived by his parents, his brother Donald and his wife Shaunna (Kilrain); nieces, Kate Caswell and husband Josh, Abby Paris and husband Greg; nephew, John Pinard and partner Jen Tabor; grandniece, McAllister Caswell and grandnephew, Connell Caswell; godmother, Evelyn Salvas and many cousins.



The family wants to extend their undying gratitude to Heidi Chmielorz and Beth Montgomery for the incredible love and care they provided Dan over the past two years.



SERVICES: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dan's memory to the following charities: The Moore Center, 195 McGregor St Unit 400, Manchester NH 03102; NH , 650 Elm St, Manchester NH 03101; and Home Health and Hospice Care of Merrimack NH, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack NH, 03054.



A private graveside committal service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with the arrangements.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambert







