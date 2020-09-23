1/1
Daniel R. Wlodyka
1956 - 2020
Daniel R. Wlodyka, 64 of Manchester, NH passed away "sadly much too soon", on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital from complications of liver cancer.

Dan's passing has brought great sadness and broken hearts with all of his family and friends. Dan will be forever in our hearts and will be greatly missed.

Dan was a very hard worker and a successful and talented machinist. Dan had many talents and loves. One was restoring his pride and joy, his red 1956 ford pickup. He enjoyed travelling to the many shows and cruising with his wife, Cindy. Dan was also an avid collector of license plates, which he proudly displayed in his garage.

Dan was a loving and devoted husband for over 28 years, a loving son, brother, brothers in law, uncle, and grandfather.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Cindy (LeMire) Wlodyka; his stepson, Glen Hurlburt of Weare; his grandchildren, Megan LeDuke of Allentown, Kimberly Celen of Tilton, and Troy and Alexis Hurlburt of Cape Coral, FL; great grandchildren, Isabella and Madelynn LeDuke; father, Raymond Wlodyka of Cape Coral FL; brothers, Edward Wlodyka of Loudon, NH and Alan Wlodyka of Haverhill, MA; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Dan is predeceased by his mother, Claire (Desrochers) Wlodyka; his sister, Sharon (Wlodyka) Rocheleau; and stepdaughter, Barbra Celen and her husband Bill Celen.

ARRANGEMENTS: There are no public services. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Please contact Glen Hurlburt if you would like to attend at 603-548-8177. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Dan's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 23, 2020.
