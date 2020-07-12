Daniel Roland Duhamel, 51, of Manchester died unexpectedly on Cape Cod on July 5, 2020. Dan was born in Manchester on September 26, 1968 the son of Roland Duhamel and Yvette Morency Duhamel. Dan was a loving husband and father who loved to tee it up and build construction projects larger than anyone's imagination. Since he was a boy, hockey was a constant in his life and he loved to play with his group of guys on a weekly basis. On the weekends, he loved to travel with his wife and children to his summer home on Cape Cod and enjoy nice meals at his favorite restaurants. Taking his family on vacations was a top priority along with his "guy trips" to go golfing somewhere warm. Sunsets at First Encounter Beach in Eastham with his wife were a nightly ritual along with a cold Stella, red wine and a Kettle One on the rocks. His sudden passing is a shock to everyone and he will be missed by all. In addition to his loving wife, Rhonda, Dan is survived by his sons; Jeremy Duhamel and Griffin Connor both of Manchester, his brother David Duhamel of Manchester and his sister Diane Davis of Canterbury. He will also be deeply missed by many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews as well as his friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and is private. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Manchester Country Club on Friday, July 17th from 2pm-5pm and is open to all who wish to honor and celebrate Dan's life with his family. Please bring a mask. In lieu of flowers Dan's family requests that memorial contributions be made in Dan's name to Catholic Medical Center's new building project and mailed to the Philanthropy Department at 100 McGregor Street, Manchester, NH 03102 or www.catholicmedicalcenter.org/giving
. As well as Camp Allen in Dan's name to, www.campallennh.org/donate
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. To view an online obituary please visit Cainjansozfuneralhome.com