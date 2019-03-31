Daniel "Danny" Roy Shackley, 54, passed away with his family by his side on March 27, 2019.
Born in Portland, Maine, on October 12, 1964, he was son of the late Fred and Mildred (Harmon) Shackley. He enjoyed nearly 27 years of marriage with his wife, Diane (Bouchard) Shackley.
Danny was raised in Maine, and spent many years living in Haverhill, Mass., with his family. He was a resident of Manchester for the past 15 years. Danny was a jack-of-all-trades; he did roofing work and sold odds and ends at the flea market every weekend. He especially enjoyed building bikes with his grandson, Kyle. The pillar of strength for his family, Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
Danny leaves behind his wife, Diane Shackley; his daughter, Christina Lanagan; his grandchildren, Kyle, Kameron, Halena and Ava; his brothers, Rodney, Fred, Owen and Walter; his sisters, Grace and Mary; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Gloria and Dorothy.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, N.H. Family and friends are invited to attend.
To view Danny's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019