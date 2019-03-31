Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Daniel "Danny" Roy Shackley, 54, passed away with his family by his side on March 27, 2019.



Born in Portland, Maine, on October 12, 1964, he was son of the late Fred and Mildred (Harmon) Shackley. He enjoyed nearly 27 years of marriage with his wife, Diane (Bouchard) Shackley.



Danny was raised in Maine, and spent many years living in Haverhill, Mass., with his family. He was a resident of Manchester for the past 15 years. Danny was a jack-of-all-trades; he did roofing work and sold odds and ends at the flea market every weekend. He especially enjoyed building bikes with his grandson, Kyle. The pillar of strength for his family, Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.



Danny leaves behind his wife, Diane Shackley; his daughter, Christina Lanagan; his grandchildren, Kyle, Kameron, Halena and Ava; his brothers, Rodney, Fred, Owen and Walter; his sisters, Grace and Mary; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Gloria and Dorothy.



SERVICES: A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, N.H. Family and friends are invited to attend.



To view Danny's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Daniel "Danny" Roy Shackley, 54, passed away with his family by his side on March 27, 2019.Born in Portland, Maine, on October 12, 1964, he was son of the late Fred and Mildred (Harmon) Shackley. He enjoyed nearly 27 years of marriage with his wife, Diane (Bouchard) Shackley.Danny was raised in Maine, and spent many years living in Haverhill, Mass., with his family. He was a resident of Manchester for the past 15 years. Danny was a jack-of-all-trades; he did roofing work and sold odds and ends at the flea market every weekend. He especially enjoyed building bikes with his grandson, Kyle. The pillar of strength for his family, Danny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.Danny leaves behind his wife, Diane Shackley; his daughter, Christina Lanagan; his grandchildren, Kyle, Kameron, Halena and Ava; his brothers, Rodney, Fred, Owen and Walter; his sisters, Grace and Mary; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Gloria and Dorothy.SERVICES: A memorial gathering will take place on Tuesday, April 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, N.H. Family and friends are invited to attend.To view Danny's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close