MANCHESTER - Daniel Schoeller, 38, of Manchester, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 24, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born in Nashua on April 21, 1981, the son of Ginette Desalliers and Carl Schoeller.
Daniel is a graduate of Pinkerton Academy, class of 1999.
Daniel was an avid reader who loved playing video games, Gundam Models, and anime. Daniel was very tech savvy and enjoyed helping friends in his building with their computer problems. His entire life he loved to cook and share his recipes with others, and eat delicious foods.
In addition to his parents, Ginette Desalliers of Manchester, and Carl Schoeller of Geneva, Ala., Daniel is survived by his stepmother, Beth Schoeller of Manchester, his maternal grandparents, Monique and Claude Desalliers of Merrimack, and his maternal step-grandparents, Judy and Roger Icenogle of Winslow, Maine. He will also be deeply missed by his siblings, Christopher, Alyssa, Holly, Steven, Jason and Lauren, all of Manchester.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, George and Evelyn Schoeller.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St., corner of Pine Street, Manchester.
A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date.
To view an online obituary, please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 27, 2019