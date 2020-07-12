1/
Daniel Thomas Oudens
1939 - 2020
Daniel T. Oudens, 81, died peacefully on July 3, 2020 at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester, New Hampshire. He was born on May 29, 1939, the son of the late John and Louise Oudens.

Raised on the West Side of Manchester with five siblings, he graduated from West High School in 1957 and attended the University of New Hampshire. Daniel served with honor in the United States Army, where he earned the rank of Specialist. While in service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, qualified as a sharpshooter and received a Letter of Appreciation. He worked for the Boston & Maine Railroad until he retired.

Daniel met the love of his life, Gloria LaBonte, in 1954 when he was fifteen years old. They were married in Manchester in 1965 and lived for most of their 54 years of marriage in Bedford, New Hampshire. Gloria was by his side, in the room they shared at Villa Crest, when he passed away.

He was predeceased by his brothers, John L. Oudens and William H. Oudens and his sister, Mary Lou (Oudens) Monaco. Along with his wife, he is survived by his brothers, Gerald F. Oudens of Annapolis, Maryland, and Michael H. Oudens of Big Sky, Montana, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Daniel enjoyed reading and he loved the ocean. He never had an unkind word to say about anyone and will be fondly remembered for his warm sense of humor.

Per Daniel's wishes, there will be no formal services.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Daniel's online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

July 10, 2020
You will be missed, Uncle Dan. The world is a lesser place without you in it.
Becky Graveline
Family
