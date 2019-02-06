Obituary Guest Book View Sign

HOOKSETT - Daniel W. Ferry, 81, of Hooksett, died February 3, 2019, at Concord Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family.



Dan and his twin brother Brownell were born in Hackensack, NJ on August 13, 1937. He was the son of Arthur and Agnes (Armstrong) Ferry.



Dan was educated in Bernardsville, NJ, graduating seventh in his high school class of 1956. He earned his BS in Chemical Engineering from Virginia Tech and moved to Boston, MA to work for Monsanto Chemical.



He was then called to the ministry and earned his master's degree in Theology from Episcopal Theological School in Cambridge, MA. He was ordained deacon in 1965 at Episcopal Cathedral, Boston, MA and a year later, priest at St. Chrysostom's Episcopal Church, Quincy, MA, where he was a curate. Three years later, Dan was called to serve as Rector of Church of Our Saviour, Milford, NH, where he served until 1986. Through his 48 years in the Diocese, he served on many committees, and was especially active in peace and human rights issues, including civil rights, Vietnam, prison concerns, sexual orientation, women's rights, and other pressing issues of the day.



Dan returned to engineering at Teradyne Electronics in Nashua, NH for 15 years and earned an MBA in Quality Control from Rivier College, before retiring in 2001. In retirement, he served as co-vicar in Northwood, NH and was invited by the Bishop to serve the Church of the Epiphany, Newport, NH, as priest-in-charge until 2010.



Dan was a very giving and compassionate man. He was extremely active in the church and had a strong political mind. He was proud to be a Democrat, serving on the Hooksett Democratic Committee, and was an activist for social issues. He was an avid Boston sports fan and was a proud "Hokie," Virginia Tech football fan. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed fishing and spending summers in mid-coast Maine and singing in the Manchester Choral Society. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, brother, and friend.



Family includes his wife of 22 years, Janet C. (Quiet) Ferry of Hooksett; four sons, Bruce Ferry and wife Darcy of Concord, twin sons, Christopher Ferry of Destin, FL, Gregory Ferry and wife Julie of Hooksett, and Joshua Ferry and wife Karen of S. Portland, ME; three stepchildren, Jeffrey Conway and wife MaryEllen of Rye, Jennifer Cassidy and husband Ryan of Seattle, WA, and John Conway and wife Rebecca of Portsmouth; twelve grandchildren, Bradley, Jillian and Anna Ferry, Samuel and Kevin Ferry, Kyle and Clive Cassidy, Kate, Owen and Ella Conway, and Max and Teddy Conway; and his twin brother Brownell Ferry and wife Mary Nell of Kennett Square, PA. He was predeceased by both parents and his sister Jean McCready.



Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday at Grace Episcopal Church, 106 Lowell St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics of NH in memory of Dan at







Published in Union Leader on Feb. 6, 2019

