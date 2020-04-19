Daniel Webster Harvey 99, Applehurst Farm, passed away at his home with family and caregivers, on April 17, 2020.
Born August 5, 1920, parents Matthew James and Alice Koewing. Graduate of Watson Academy, flew with the Civil Air Patrol, dairy farmer, Grange, Farm Bureau and town politics. Conserved large acreage of wilderness/Kennard Hill Forest, donated his brain to MSA/Parkinson's research, rallied neighbors for causes, shared his knowledge and paid his taxes.
Predeceased by his wife Louise, daughter, Susie, sister, Edna Woodward. Leaves behind his sister, Agnes Wilkos of CT, children, Carol, Matthew, Phyllis, Albert, Cindy, Martha Beth, Erica, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
TBA Picnic in the summer.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2020