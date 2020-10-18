My dear daughter

Today we laid you to rest with Papa. I hope we did you justice. I tried to be strong and not shed a tear but I couldn't hold my feelings back. My heart is broken into millions of pieces but I know that your no longer hurting and scared.

God needed you back with him, your job was complete here with your family. You've saved another person with your life and for that I'm sure He or she will go on to do great things. You are my hero. You are now home with Papa and Gram. They will teach you all that you need to know about heaven.

I miss you my sweet munchkin. I love you with all of my heart and soul. I hope you always knew this.

Laurie Todd

Mother