1/1
Danielle Allison Lindbom
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danielle Allison Lindbom, Oct. 22, 1991-Sept. 24, 2020. Danielle became an organ donor hero that night and saved a life.

Danielle, born in Manchester, passed away in Florence, S.C., leaves her mother, Laurie Todd; two brothers, Devin Lindbom from South Carolina and Justin Lindbom Smith of Manchester; Grammy Alice Richmond; and many special aunts and uncles, including Cranky Pants and Uncle Jaime.

She survived COVID-19, but passed away suddenly from other complications after 56 days in the hospital, with her family.

Danielle had Williams syndrome and autism but lived life to its fullest. She loved everyone unconditionally, including her baby dolls and took them everywhere. She attended Central High but graduated in AR 2012.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral and astronomical medical bills, link to account is https://www.gofundme.com/f/special-needs-child-funeral-and-memorial. Special thank you to all that have donated.

SERVICES: Private gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 16, 2020
Danielle I miss you. I don't know how to do this without you. We will always be connected regardless of how far apart we are. I love you Munchkin
Laurie Todd
Mother
October 15, 2020
My dear daughter
Today we laid you to rest with Papa. I hope we did you justice. I tried to be strong and not shed a tear but I couldn't hold my feelings back. My heart is broken into millions of pieces but I know that your no longer hurting and scared.
God needed you back with him, your job was complete here with your family. You've saved another person with your life and for that I'm sure He or she will go on to do great things. You are my hero. You are now home with Papa and Gram. They will teach you all that you need to know about heaven.
I miss you my sweet munchkin. I love you with all of my heart and soul. I hope you always knew this.
Laurie Todd
Mother
October 14, 2020
I love you sweetheart. So so beautiful
Laurie A Todd
Mother
October 14, 2020
Laurie A Todd
Mother
October 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sue McAllister
Friend
October 14, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mary Delgado
October 14, 2020
Danielle my sweet daughter mommy fought hard for you and I will continue to fight for you till this is over and you can rest on peace. I love you my sweet sweet sunshine
Laurie A Todd
Mother
October 14, 2020
I love and miss you my lil munchkin.
Laurie A Todd
Mother
October 13, 2020
Danielle love life itself and love everyone omg how she loved her babies (dolls) she always had one or more with her all the time.she love singing and dancing. And loved to play dress up I remember I brought her my wedding dress and omg we couldn't get it on her fast enough. Danielle would sing to her mom there favorite song. Danielle was a very special person whom if you knew her you would just fall in love with her .danielle was a hero she donate her kidneys to give some one else life .and know she is a very special Angel with her beautiful sparkling wings.
Danielle fly High baby girl till we meet again remember auntie always comes back to spend time together so when it's my turn I'll be coming back to be with you.
Auntie mary loves you.❤❤❤
Auntie Mary Delgado
Family
October 13, 2020
What can I say about danielle she was a very special to me in so many ways .she love life itself and always wanted to make sure you were ok. We made faces at each other we watched her movies together, and she would always say or do something to make you laugh. She like to call you and hang up on you danielle auntie is missing you so much. Danielle you are my hero, and know your my sparkling Angel. That is watching over all of us.
Auntie mary loves you .
Mary Delgado
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved