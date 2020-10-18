Danielle Allison Lindbom, Oct. 22, 1991-Sept. 24, 2020. Danielle became an organ donor hero that night and saved a life.
Danielle, born in Manchester, passed away in Florence, S.C., leaves her mother, Laurie Todd; two brothers, Devin Lindbom from South Carolina and Justin Lindbom Smith of Manchester; Grammy Alice Richmond; and many special aunts and uncles, including Cranky Pants and Uncle Jaime.
She survived COVID-19, but passed away suddenly from other complications after 56 days in the hospital, with her family.
Danielle had Williams syndrome and autism but lived life to its fullest. She loved everyone unconditionally, including her baby dolls and took them everywhere. She attended Central High but graduated in AR 2012.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for funeral and astronomical medical bills, link to account is https://www.gofundme.com/f/special-needs-child-funeral-and-memorial
. Special thank you to all that have donated.
SERVICES: Private gathering.