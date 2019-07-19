PEMBROKE - Danielle L. (Hebert) Snyder, 37, of Pembroke, passed away on July 13, 2019.
Born in Concord, Danielle was the beloved daughter of Richard and Wanda (Pickard) Hebert. She was raised and educated in Concord and was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 2000. She went on to attend the University of Connecticut, where she earned her bachelor's degree.
Danielle was employed as a client service representative for the VCA Russell Animal Hospital in Concord.
She loved all animals, especially her pets. Danielle loved the outdoors, especially the beach, the water and the sun. She also enjoyed traveling, quilting, reading and puzzles. Her warm smile and affection for others will be deeply missed by everyone who loved her.
She was predeceased by her brother, Ricky Hebert.
Family members include her husband, David Snyder; her twin brother, Dan Hebert; her grandparents, Richard "Tom" and Anita Hebert; her in-laws, David and Judy Snyder,;her sister-in-law, Valerie Wright and her husband Jeremy; and her niece, Avery.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to noon in Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or a bush in Danielle's memory.
Published in Union Leader on July 19, 2019