Danielle Amelie Perron of Saint Petersburg, Florida passed from this world on November 15, 2019, in peace with her family around her. She was born on May 6, 1933 in Wloclawek, Poland to Otto and Marthe Kessler, and was raised by her adopted parents, Achille and Amalia Moreau. She resided in Manchester, NH prior to relocating to Florida in 1990 and was a professor of French at St. Anselms College and later at the University of Tampa. She spent several years prior to her retirement as a realtor. She received a Masters in Biochemistry from the University of Ottowa and later obtained a Masters in French from Rivier University. She loved teaching, French culture, the arts, travel, and her dog, Lucky. She is survived by her four sons, Andre (and Nancy) and their children Jeremy and Jacqueline; Stephen (and Sarah) and their children Annabelle and Levi; Carl (and Jeanne Mclean); and Vincent. She will be missed as she breathed her love of family and learning in all she met.



A Memorial Service will be held at St. Raphael Church, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33704, at 10:30 am.

