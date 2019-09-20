RAYMOND - Dannyel (Marchand) Michaud died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



Born in Nashua on April 25, 1969, she was the daughter of Gerald "Gary" and Wanda Marchand.



She was a loving wife to her husband of 20 years, Ron P. Michaud; a loving and doting mother to Noah C. Michaud of Raymond; and a caring daughter-in-law to Leo and Louise Michaud of North Conway. Family members also include her parents, Gary and Wanda; her brother, Christopher Marchand, his wife Jamie and his three children, Jacob "Jake", Delanie and Zachary; her sister, Jennifer Marchand Lathrop and her husband Chris K. Lathrop; and countless friends.



Dannyel was a talented artist, writer and baker. She loved coffee, books, scary movies, and spending time with family and friends. She took great pride in her online gaming ability and spent many hours playing Xbox with her son and others, earning a reputation as a Super Mom. She loved painting and sharing her craft with others.



In addition, Dannyel was a loving and involved aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a caring, generous and thoughtful sister. She advocated tirelessly for more one-on-one time for schoolchildren who struggled to learn, fit in and adjust to the world around them. She had a big, generous heart and was often hilariously funny.



.



SERVICES: An afternoon of memory is planned for Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. at 11 Georges Lane, Fremont, for all friends and family to share in a celebration of her life.



Burial will be private.

